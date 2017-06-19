WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:00 pm
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1602
Go on holiday on the 29th :-( not happy

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:16 pm
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17360
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Go on holiday on the 29th :-( not happy


The dates for the semi finals were announced at the start of the season. Same weekend as the last couple of years at least.

I'm happy to be playing on the Saturday and the Keepmoat is the correct choice of venue. Looking forward to it.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:17 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10298
remember the 2008 semi final at the keepmoat, avoid parking in the retail park! took ages to get out
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, BEN_THE_BLACK&WHITE, ComeOnYouUll, DABHAND, DannyB, Deeencee, FC-Steward, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Fully, Greavsie, Homenaway, hull2524, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Paul Hamilton, pepos, Sheldon, simon_tem, SirStan, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, Towns88, Trojan Horse, weighman, whitters, Yahoo [Bot] and 284 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,4352,06976,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM