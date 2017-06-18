|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5955
|
Donny'll do us too. Mind you, I'll enjoy watching us beat you wherever
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:00 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17866
Location: Back in Hull.
|
Clearwing wrote:
Donny'll do us too. Mind you, I'll enjoy watching us beat you wherever
Get a who do you want in the final thread, worked for Cas.
I'd be happy with Donny or Hudds and would prefer Hudds, but expect it to be at Donny.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:06 pm
|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2606
|
We play Huddersfield at home the week before the semi, Leeds play Wigan away.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:38 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 31, 2011 10:42 am
Posts: 1123
|
Don't know what difference there is in time-wise for you lot getting to Donny versus Huddersfield, but the lack of amenities around Donny's ground must make you favour Huddersfield ? The train station is a handy walk from Hudders' ground as well for your train lot. Donny is too isolated for my liking.
|
"Leeds is the greatest club in Rugby League"
Alex Murphy 2011
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:26 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6961
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
you would like to think the RFL could pre-empt a big crowd for a game, so I would hope the game is at Hudds.
Donny is ok, if you want the game to look small. Some will point back to last seasons game v Wigan in the Semi where they only brought 1500 or so, but hardly surprising on a Friday night.
If there is a situation where by all season ticket holders cannot attend, then it is a poor decision. Hull have around 8000 season pass holders, Leeds will have >10k. Keepmoat (with the segregation put in place, will house not more then 14k.
Hudds all day long for me
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:58 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3756
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
The 2005 semi against Saints when we demolished the cocky feckers drew 16k, keepmoat capacity is just over 15k.
keepmoat is better located for both sets of fans, especially Hull fans by train, however Hudds ground is better in terms of view.
Last years semi-final was awful with FC fans standing ALL the time throughout the game blocking the view with stewards doing sod all. On top of that backwards and forwards for ale every 5 minutes, we certainly won't be sitting with the plebs this year wherever it is.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:55 am
|
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12445
Location: Elloughton
|
A sold out Donny would be the best option imo.
|
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:27 am
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25865
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
The 2005 semi against Saints when we demolished the cocky feckers drew 16k, keepmoat capacity is just over 15k.
keepmoat is better located for both sets of fans, especially Hull fans by train, however Hudds ground is better in terms of view.
Last years semi-final was awful with FC fans standing ALL the time throughout the game blocking the view with stewards doing sod all. On top of that backwards and forwards for ale every 5 minutes, we certainly won't be sitting with the plebs this year wherever it is.
FFS, do you complain about everything? Are you a woman?
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:06 am
|
Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 42
|
semi is on 29th of july at keepmoat.2.30pm kick off
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:56 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17816
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
|
Donny it is. Nearly a home game for me
|
2005 Challenge Cup
To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, ant1, Ashton Bears, Brid B&W, Cardiff_05, Carlotti, Chris71, Cotillion, Dave K., Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, howard2345, jakeyg95, Jemmo, Mr. Zucchini Head, mwindass, nleech, Ranjit, Rhinoshaund III, shauney, The FC Aces, Touchliner, Trojan Horse, Wytchfynder General, Yahoo [Bot], yorksguy1865, Zaphod and 301 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|