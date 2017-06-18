WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:55 pm
Clearwing
Donny'll do us too. Mind you, I'll enjoy watching us beat you wherever :wink:
Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:00 pm
Dave K.
Clearwing wrote:
Donny'll do us too. Mind you, I'll enjoy watching us beat you wherever :wink:


Get a who do you want in the final thread, worked for Cas.

I'd be happy with Donny or Hudds and would prefer Hudds, but expect it to be at Donny.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:06 pm
ccs
We play Huddersfield at home the week before the semi, Leeds play Wigan away.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:38 pm
leeds owl
Don't know what difference there is in time-wise for you lot getting to Donny versus Huddersfield, but the lack of amenities around Donny's ground must make you favour Huddersfield ? The train station is a handy walk from Hudders' ground as well for your train lot. Donny is too isolated for my liking.
Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:26 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
you would like to think the RFL could pre-empt a big crowd for a game, so I would hope the game is at Hudds.

Donny is ok, if you want the game to look small. Some will point back to last seasons game v Wigan in the Semi where they only brought 1500 or so, but hardly surprising on a Friday night.

If there is a situation where by all season ticket holders cannot attend, then it is a poor decision. Hull have around 8000 season pass holders, Leeds will have >10k. Keepmoat (with the segregation put in place, will house not more then 14k.

Hudds all day long for me
Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:58 am
knockersbumpMKII
The 2005 semi against Saints when we demolished the cocky feckers drew 16k, keepmoat capacity is just over 15k.
keepmoat is better located for both sets of fans, especially Hull fans by train, however Hudds ground is better in terms of view.

Last years semi-final was awful with FC fans standing ALL the time throughout the game blocking the view with stewards doing sod all. On top of that backwards and forwards for ale every 5 minutes, we certainly won't be sitting with the plebs this year wherever it is.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:55 am
Bal
A sold out Donny would be the best option imo.
Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:27 am
Jake the Peg
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
The 2005 semi against Saints when we demolished the cocky feckers drew 16k, keepmoat capacity is just over 15k.
keepmoat is better located for both sets of fans, especially Hull fans by train, however Hudds ground is better in terms of view.

Last years semi-final was awful with FC fans standing ALL the time throughout the game blocking the view with stewards doing sod all. On top of that backwards and forwards for ale every 5 minutes, we certainly won't be sitting with the plebs this year wherever it is.



FFS, do you complain about everything? Are you a woman?

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:06 am
semi is on 29th of july at keepmoat.2.30pm kick off

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:56 am
Chris28
Donny it is. Nearly a home game for me
