Donny is easier to get to, but for the good of the game i'd rather see a bigger crowd at Huddersfield. Crowds for semi-finals have been very poor and the RFL need to work with the clubs to market the games and get the grounds sold-out. The game should be aiming bigger than 15k stadiums for two of its best supported teams.



Kick off time is a big issue though, they need to get the BBC to agree to Saturday/Sunday afternoon or tea-time kickoffs, Friday nights on the M62 aren't good for anybody.