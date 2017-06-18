WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:50 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
PrinterThe wrote:
Can only beat what's put in front of you and we've come through EVERY big team in the last decade to win multiple big trophies. Your lot crumbled at the first big challenge. :)


Nah, we have crumbled a few times:
2014
Lost the cup final.
One win away from winning the LLS and lost.
Suffered consecutive play off defeats.

A cup quarter final loss is not even in the same league of crumbliness.

Our next big challenge, in comparison to 2014, should be the playoffs. Hopefully a home tie will help us be less crumbly in the semi.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:38 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Nah, we have crumbled a few times:
2014
Lost the cup final.
One win away from winning the LLS and lost.
Suffered consecutive play off defeats.

A cup quarter final loss is not even in the same league of crumbliness.


Is when you were favourites for the cup and have had all the hype around you. 2014 you challenged but were underdogs not really expected to win. Plus this is almost a new side since then with only 4 survivors from the 2014 CCF still at the club.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:45 pm
Towns88 User avatar
PrinterThe wrote:
Is when you were favourites for the cup and have had all the hype around you. 2014 you challenged but were underdogs not really expected to win. Plus this is almost a new side since then with only 4 survivors from the 2014 CCF still at the club.



Leeds also crumbled in numerous challenge cup finals between 2000 and 2014. Saints did in numerous Grand Finals. In knock out rugby anything can happen. But you have gotta be in them to win them Right? Sadly our cup dream is over but this year, I am still hopefully that we can reach old Trafford and have another crack at a final.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:00 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
I think its a shame Cas won't get to Wembley as they are easily the most entertaining team to watch, and we need Wembley to be a showcase.

Personally I think Powell is savvy enough to use this to adjust the way the team play (or at least react) in tight games. The main thing they need to learn as a side is patience, keeping calm and sticking to your plan, and not trying to score off every set. It sounds simple but it clearly marks consistently good sides (and players) out and yet is obviously very hard to achieve.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:28 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
BrisbaneRhino wrote:
I think its a shame Cas won't get to Wembley as they are easily the most entertaining team to watch, and we need Wembley to be a showcase.

Personally I think Powell is savvy enough to use this to adjust the way the team play (or at least react) in tight games. The main thing they need to learn as a side is patience, keeping calm and sticking to your plan, and not trying to score off every set. It sounds simple but it clearly marks consistently good sides (and players) out and yet is obviously very hard to achieve.


However though Castleford lost the match fair and square, the 8 point difference between the scores of each side was not tries but goals. Castleford gave away too many penalties.
