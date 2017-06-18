I think its a shame Cas won't get to Wembley as they are easily the most entertaining team to watch, and we need Wembley to be a showcase.



Personally I think Powell is savvy enough to use this to adjust the way the team play (or at least react) in tight games. The main thing they need to learn as a side is patience, keeping calm and sticking to your plan, and not trying to score off every set. It sounds simple but it clearly marks consistently good sides (and players) out and yet is obviously very hard to achieve.