PrinterThe wrote: Is when you were favourites for the cup and have had all the hype around you. 2014 you challenged but were underdogs not really expected to win. Plus this is almost a new side since then with only 4 survivors from the 2014 CCF still at the club.

Leeds also crumbled in numerous challenge cup finals between 2000 and 2014. Saints did in numerous Grand Finals. In knock out rugby anything can happen. But you have gotta be in them to win them Right? Sadly our cup dream is over but this year, I am still hopefully that we can reach old Trafford and have another crack at a final.