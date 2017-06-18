WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:50 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1960
PrinterThe wrote:
Can only beat what's put in front of you and we've come through EVERY big team in the last decade to win multiple big trophies. Your lot crumbled at the first big challenge. :)


Nah, we have crumbled a few times:
2014
Lost the cup final.
One win away from winning the LLS and lost.
Suffered consecutive play off defeats.

A cup quarter final loss is not even in the same league of crumbliness.

Our next big challenge, in comparison to 2014, should be the playoffs. Hopefully a home tie will help us be less crumbly in the semi.
