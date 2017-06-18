WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:30 pm
nottinghamtiger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1959
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
He would probably rather win the cup final they have on Friday 23rd June.


Indeed. Just like the last seven.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:50 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3161
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Budgiezilla wrote:
Doubt it Dave ! Not won it for 31 years.....


I dream of only waiting 31 years!


nottinghamtiger wrote:
Leeds v Hull at the Keepmoat.
Wigan v Salford at Leigh.


It's going to be a bit snug at Donny, it'll be nice to see a full ground on T.V. but I bet one or two supporters are disappointed.
Dead May Walking & the Coalition of Crackpots

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:58 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3301
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Indeed. Just like the last seven.




6.

:lol:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:08 pm
nottinghamtiger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1959
Towns88 wrote:
6.

:lol:


I've clearly lost count.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:11 pm
cas all the way
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2529
Location: advertising my villa
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
He would probably rather win the cup final they have on Friday 23rd June.

Pretty sure it's Leeds cup final nowadays. We would rather try and Beat Hull than you guys. It's become boring playing Leeds. 29-18 flattered you at magic weekend.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:16 pm
nottinghamtiger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1959
cas all the way wrote:
Pretty sure it's Leeds cup final nowadays. We would rather try and Beat Hull than you guys. It's become boring playing Leeds. 29-18 flattered you at magic weekend.


Leeds look a lot better now though.
We have a much shorter turnaround and the game is at Headingly. It will no doubt be tough.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:16 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 402
cas all the way wrote:
Pretty sure it's Leeds cup final nowadays. We would rather try and Beat Hull than you guys. It's become boring playing Leeds. 29-18 flattered you at magic weekend.


Nah our cup finals are ACTUAL cup finals with trophies on offer like the one we're in the last 4 of now. You should try it sometime.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:19 pm
nottinghamtiger
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1959
PrinterThe wrote:
Nah our cup finals are ACTUAL cup finals with trophies on offer like the one we're in the last 4 of now. You should try it sometime.


......having only played lower-league opposition. :D
