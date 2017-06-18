|
|
will_leeds wrote:
Since the first Grand Final in 1998, there's been 12 Wembley finals, of which 5 eventual Grand Final Winners have been present. If we include the non-Wembley finals in that (2000-2006) then 9 of 19 Grand Final winners have played in the Cup final the same year.
Breaking it down further and looking at how each Grand Final Winner has done in the Cup:
Cup Winners - 4
Cup Runners Up - 5
Cup Semi - 2
Cup Quarter Final - 1
Cup Round of 16 - 6
Cup Round 4 - 1
So Cas losing in the Quarter Finals isn't looking promising for you really....
9 out of 19 isn't great, considering very few teams have won either a GF or the cup.
Most grand final winners have gone out of the cup without even making the quarter final. Wish we had lost to Saints now.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:29 pm
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Yes.
See my post on Casforum on 12th June.
Do you fancy posting a link or do you want me to search all the posts on the forum.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:37 pm
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
9 out of 19 isn't great, considering very few teams have won either a GF or the cup.
Most grand final winners have gone out of the cup without even making the quarter final. Wish we had lost to Saints now.
You said "Very few teams who play at Wembley win the grand final." 9 out of 19 isn't very few.
You're definition of 'most' must be different to mine as well. More than half of Grand Final Winners have made it to at least the Cup Semi's.
Last edited by will_leeds
on Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:40 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:37 pm
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:48 pm
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
9 out of 19 isn't great, considering very few teams have won either a GF or the cup.
Most grand final winners have gone out of the cup without even making the quarter final. Wish we had lost to Saints now.
But you can bet that those GF winners who made early cup exits had plenty of big game experience, Cas don't. With your lead in the league, today might be your last significant intense big match until that playoff semi final, that's a long time between such occasions. Racking up cricket scores at home won't help come playoffs as today showed.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:52 pm
|
PrinterThe wrote:
But you can bet that those GF winners who made early cup exits had plenty of big game experience, Cas don't. With your lead in the league, today might be your last significant intense big match until that playoff semi final, that's a long time between such occasions. Racking up cricket scores at home won't help come playoffs as today showed.
Indeed. Though being unbeaten at home might help if we have a home play-off.
If we make the grand final, I hope we play Salford so we aren't playing a team with the big game experience we are lacking.
Or Leeds, who whilst having this experience don't have it without Sinfield and Peacock.
I'd prefer to avoid Hull.
Ideally Cas v Leeds;
Hull v Salford;
Cas v Salford Grand Final.
Long way to go yet though.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:59 pm
|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
http://www.casforum.co.uk/forum/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=29216
Thanks for the link,
But that's not the same think In the original post you said that you want to win every game whilst the post earlier said glad you lost today.
IMO you had more chance of winning the cup as don't think Cas have the staying power this season, I've no doubt you will win the LLS, but think that's all you will win this season, it will still be a great season.
Also you said you wouldn't be saying it on Sunday and it's one of the first think you have posted.
You should be disappointed about today's result and I think you are.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:00 pm
|
I thought Powell was refreshingly honest after in his interview. He realises its a learning process and today, even though they were pretty much out played for the first hour still held a 2 point lead and made a dumb play to gift Hull field position, things you can't do in these games. I think Cas will be better for this TBH, it will keep the team in check. It does show that there is no substitute for big game experience though and a plan B will be needed at some point during the play off series if Cas are to seriously contend.
On the semis, should be another two cracking games ive enjoyed the two this weekend hopefully similar weather at end of July.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:24 pm
|
Problem for Cas, is the club, coach and players wanted to win, unlike the one "fan" who wasn't bothered and now they only have 2/3 silverware to play for and only one final.
As far as any club who doesn't win trophies or expected to win trophies should be concerned this is a massive loss.
Look at my team Huddersfield... a few good seasons being in the top four and now regarded as a team challenging for the 8.
It can go sour against the odds. Take trophies where you can.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:25 pm
|
Dave K. wrote:
Did you say this before the game, that you weren't bothered about being knocked out?
He would probably rather win the cup final they have on Friday 23rd June.
