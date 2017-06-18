PrinterThe wrote: But you can bet that those GF winners who made early cup exits had plenty of big game experience, Cas don't. With your lead in the league, today might be your last significant intense big match until that playoff semi final, that's a long time between such occasions. Racking up cricket scores at home won't help come playoffs as today showed.

Indeed. Though being unbeaten at home might help if we have a home play-off.If we make the grand final, I hope we play Salford so we aren't playing a team with the big game experience we are lacking.Or Leeds, who whilst having this experience don't have it without Sinfield and Peacock.I'd prefer to avoid Hull.Ideally Cas v Leeds;Hull v Salford;Cas v Salford Grand Final.Long way to go yet though.