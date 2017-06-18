WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:28 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1955
will_leeds wrote:
Since the first Grand Final in 1998, there's been 12 Wembley finals, of which 5 eventual Grand Final Winners have been present. If we include the non-Wembley finals in that (2000-2006) then 9 of 19 Grand Final winners have played in the Cup final the same year.

Breaking it down further and looking at how each Grand Final Winner has done in the Cup:
Cup Winners - 4
Cup Runners Up - 5
Cup Semi - 2
Cup Quarter Final - 1
Cup Round of 16 - 6
Cup Round 4 - 1

So Cas losing in the Quarter Finals isn't looking promising for you really....


9 out of 19 isn't great, considering very few teams have won either a GF or the cup.
Most grand final winners have gone out of the cup without even making the quarter final. Wish we had lost to Saints now.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:29 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17863
Location: Back in Hull.
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Yes.
See my post on Casforum on 12th June.


Do you fancy posting a link or do you want me to search all the posts on the forum.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:37 pm
will_leeds Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jan 17, 2010 10:23 pm
Posts: 4
nottinghamtiger wrote:
9 out of 19 isn't great, considering very few teams have won either a GF or the cup.
Most grand final winners have gone out of the cup without even making the quarter final. Wish we had lost to Saints now.


You said "Very few teams who play at Wembley win the grand final." 9 out of 19 isn't very few.

You're definition of 'most' must be different to mine as well. More than half of Grand Final Winners have made it to at least the Cup Semi's.
Last edited by will_leeds on Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:40 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:37 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1955
Dave K. wrote:
Do you fancy posting a link or do you want me to search all the posts on the forum.


http://www.casforum.co.uk/forum/viewtop ... =3&t=29216

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:48 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 400
nottinghamtiger wrote:
9 out of 19 isn't great, considering very few teams have won either a GF or the cup.
Most grand final winners have gone out of the cup without even making the quarter final. Wish we had lost to Saints now.


But you can bet that those GF winners who made early cup exits had plenty of big game experience, Cas don't. With your lead in the league, today might be your last significant intense big match until that playoff semi final, that's a long time between such occasions. Racking up cricket scores at home won't help come playoffs as today showed.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:52 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1955
PrinterThe wrote:
But you can bet that those GF winners who made early cup exits had plenty of big game experience, Cas don't. With your lead in the league, today might be your last significant intense big match until that playoff semi final, that's a long time between such occasions. Racking up cricket scores at home won't help come playoffs as today showed.


Indeed. Though being unbeaten at home might help if we have a home play-off.
If we make the grand final, I hope we play Salford so we aren't playing a team with the big game experience we are lacking.
Or Leeds, who whilst having this experience don't have it without Sinfield and Peacock.
I'd prefer to avoid Hull.
Ideally Cas v Leeds;
Hull v Salford;
Cas v Salford Grand Final.
Long way to go yet though.
