2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:58 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I think it is so difficult to win both trophies. Hull won the cup last year and folded in league.
Wigan won the grand final after going out of the cup in the semis.
Given our position in the league at the moment, I consider going out of the cup to increase our chances of winning the grand final.


Although I cannot disagree with this comment, you have to understand the significance of the cup win at Wembley for Hull FC as a club. The players were let off their leads for a good few days after that win due to the impact it had on the club.

I doubt that would happen, should Hull be good enough to win the cup again.

Would be interesting to know where is being thought of as venues
Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:59 pm
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 397
nottinghamtiger wrote:
History suggests otherwise. Very few teams who play at Wembley win the grand final.


Twice in the last 4 seasons it's happened.

You might get to put your feet up for a week but at the cost of major big game experience. History would suggest teams with the big match experience reach or win Grand Finals.
