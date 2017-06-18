WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:40 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
Obviously Cas have enjoyed so much silverware recently the can dismiss winning a Challenge Cup


Try telling the Irish fella on sky that he described them as the all conquering Castleford Tigers in reference to their upcoming league game at Leeds.
Worry a little bit every day and in a lifetime you will lose a couple of years. If something is wrong, fix it if you can. But train yourself not to worry. Worry never fixes anything.

Mary Hemmingway, US journalist,widow of Ernest Hemmingway (1908-1986)


The Stupid Neither Forgive Nor Forget
The Naive Forgive And Forget
The Wise Forgive But Don't Forget


"I am not young enough to know everything"
Oscar Wilde Irish Playwright (1854-1900)



One likes people much better when they're battered down by a prodigious siege of misfortune than when they triumph.

virginia woolf (1882-1941)

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:51 pm
Towns88 wrote:
You didn't want to win today ? Extraordinary comment. Understandable though after all the silverware we have won recently.


I think it is so difficult to win both trophies. Hull won the cup last year and folded in league.
Wigan won the grand final after going out of the cup in the semis.
Given our position in the league at the moment, I consider going out of the cup to increase our chances of winning the grand final.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:55 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I think it is so difficult to win both trophies. Hull won the cup last year and folded in league.
Wigan won the grand final after going out of the cup in the semis.
Given our position in the league at the moment, I consider going out of the cup to increase our chances of winning the grand final.



Perhaps. But still. Saying you didn't want us to win today I still can't apprehend. I want Cas to win every game they play.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:57 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Perhaps. But still. Saying you didn't want us to win today I still can't apprehend. I want Cas to win every game they play.


I want to win a trophy. I think today's result gives us more chance of doing so.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:01 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I want to win a trophy. I think today's result gives us more chance of doing so.



Yes and win today and we are 2 games away from winning a trophy. Not that it's a lifelong dream to see Cas win at Wembley :shock:
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:03 pm
Towns88 wrote:
Yes and win today and we are 2 games away from winning a trophy. Not that it's a lifelong dream to see Cas win at Wembley :shock:


But we should be one game away from a grand final.
I also remember 2014. We just ran out of energy in the final few games, losing a game that would have seen us finish top and going out of the play-offs with a whimper.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:11 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Wigan won the grand final after going out of the cup in the semis.


Two of your potential playoff rivals are going to go out at the semi final stage so how does that increase your chances of playoff success?

With the gap you currently have at the top you could've even had the LLS wrapped before Wembley and rested players between then and the playoffs. Whereas Hull last year only had a 1 point gap post Wembley.

Having the experience of big occasions like a cup semi and a final and winning them would help your playoff chances, missing out on them is valuable experience lost when it comes to playoff rugby which is on a different level to regular league games.

Re: 2017 Challenge Cup Semi Final Draw

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:14 pm
nottinghamtiger wrote:
But we should be one game away from a grand final.
I also remember 2014. We just ran out of energy in the final few games, losing a game that would have seen us finish top and going out of the play-offs with a whimper.

You could have been 1 game away from a final today. Surely been 1 game away from a final twice, gives you a better chance of winning a trophy than been only 1 game away from a final once.
