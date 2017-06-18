nottinghamtiger wrote: Wigan won the grand final after going out of the cup in the semis.

Two of your potential playoff rivals are going to go out at the semi final stage so how does that increase your chances of playoff success?With the gap you currently have at the top you could've even had the LLS wrapped before Wembley and rested players between then and the playoffs. Whereas Hull last year only had a 1 point gap post Wembley.Having the experience of big occasions like a cup semi and a final and winning them would help your playoff chances, missing out on them is valuable experience lost when it comes to playoff rugby which is on a different level to regular league games.