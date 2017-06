nottinghamtiger wrote:

Think I'm in an minority of one, and it feels wrong, but I didn't want to win today. It's so difficult to win the cup and the league, I'm happy for us to focus on one competition.

If we didn't stand a chance of making the grand final I'd be disappointed to have lost our chance of going to Wembley. However, we should be one home game away from Old Trafford this year, and I'd rather we focus on that.