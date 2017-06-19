WARRIOR5 wrote: Best we could have hoped for. Salford fans seem to think they have it in the bag based on league position, but I'm feeling quite confident given the bodies back will have 5/6 weeks on them

What's this based on because on our forum I can't see one person saying this? The general concensus before the draw was;1) Avoid the winner of Hull v Cas.2) Hope Wire beat Wigan as they're utter poop and by the time of the semi Wigan would have plenty of bodies back and be a totally different proposition to what they are now.3) Leeds would potentially be more beatable than a full/near to full strength Wigan.By my reckoning that makes Wigan the 2nd team we'd like to avoid after Hull.So is the "Salford fans" you talk about a sole guy you've met in the pub or someone from work?