WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC Semi

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk CC Semi

 
Post a reply

Re: CC Semi

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:30 pm
hengirl Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 129
Salford have impressed me since the first game of the season,even after being pretty much blown away that first half they came back very well indeed,should be a good tie then.

Re: CC Semi

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:25 pm
SaleSlim Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2011 9:16 am
Posts: 707
WARRIOR5 wrote:
Best we could have hoped for. Salford fans seem to think they have it in the bag based on league position, but I'm feeling quite confident given the bodies back will have 5/6 weeks on them


What's this based on because on our forum I can't see one person saying this? The general concensus before the draw was;

1) Avoid the winner of Hull v Cas.
2) Hope Wire beat Wigan as they're utter poop and by the time of the semi Wigan would have plenty of bodies back and be a totally different proposition to what they are now.
3) Leeds would potentially be more beatable than a full/near to full strength Wigan.

By my reckoning that makes Wigan the 2nd team we'd like to avoid after Hull.

So is the "Salford fans" you talk about a sole guy you've met in the pub or someone from work? :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Cherry_&_White, HuddsRL5, J L Hooker, jools, Jukesays, JWarriors, MelbourneWarrior, NickyKiss, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RyoWidnes, SaleSlim, spartakmixtapes, Sweaty Betty's, WF Rhino and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,8161,76876,0444,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM