Semi - Final Vennue

Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:48 am
HJ Warrington 14:30 Sunday 30th July . On Wigan RL Twitter feed

Re: Semi - Final Vennue

Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:17 am
Well b*gger me.

A sensible time, on a sensible day, at a venue that's easy for *both* teams to get to.

Have the aliens finally invaded and replaced everyone at Red Hall?
Re: Semi - Final Vennue

Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:05 pm
Please beat Salford. I cannot imagine how bad their half of Wembley would look if they got there.

Re: Semi - Final Vennue

Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:11 pm
I suppose they could offer cheap tickets to Sale Sharks fans? :P

Re: Semi - Final Vennue

Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:02 pm
bet they wont find it difficult to travel over 200 miles instead of 11 if they do get there! :lol:
