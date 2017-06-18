WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - CC Semi

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk CC Semi

 
Post a reply

CC Semi

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:55 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5412
Against Salford.

Back at Warrington then. Wonder if any locals will turn out in Salford shirts :lol:

Re: CC Semi

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:02 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20954
Location: WIGAN
It's a good draw for the game as it should mean two decent crowds. A full house at Doncaster for Leeds v Hull and a 10k plus crowd for our game.

If Salford and ourselves play like we did in our games this weekend there will only be one winner but hopefully we'll find some form before then.

Re: CC Semi

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:11 pm
WARRIOR5 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jul 13, 2016 7:44 pm
Posts: 25
Best we could have hoped for. Salford fans seem to think they have it in the bag based on league position, but I'm feeling quite confident given the bodies back will have 5/6 weeks on them

Re: CC Semi

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:22 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5412
WARRIOR5 wrote:
Best we could have hoped for. Salford fans seem to think they have it in the bag based on league position, but I'm feeling quite confident given the bodies back will have 5/6 weeks on them


Let's pray we don't lose any more before then!

It should be a good game. If we can shut BMM and Lui down I'm confident we will beat them.

Re: CC Semi

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:28 pm
Singing Warrior User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 261
Location: Under the thumb
I was hoping for Leeds as I fancied a Wigan v Salford final. Anyway we have 6 weeks to get into winning ways again. Bring it on. It's all gone quiet in the jungle.

Re: CC Semi

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:42 pm
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5206
I was surprised by the Hull win, but once Cas were out I wasn't bothered who we drew. Glad it's Salford purely for the logistics of avoiding the M62.

Carefully avoiding memories of February 1996...I'm reasonably confident! :mrgreen:

Re: CC Semi

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:36 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2666
Location: wigan...where else!!
Just seen the latest odds for the cup
Wigan 6/5
Leeds 11/4
Hull 11/4
Salford 8/1

That's unreal, I'm tempted to put a £5 on Salford just for the sake of it lol
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there

Re: CC Semi

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:37 pm
CobraCraig Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 294
Best draw we could get,it should feel like a home tie and I'm hoping by the time the match comes around we are in much better form.
Salford have been good this season but they are thin on the ground squad wise and a few injuries could see them fall away.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, CobraCraig, hatty, jools, Levrier, moto748, NickyKiss, P-J, proper-shaped-balls, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Saint_Claire, The Whiffy Kipper, Wigan RLFC and 209 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,8292,36876,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 32GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 52NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
24
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
45
- 26LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
32
- 24CASTLEFORD
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
Kick Off Delayed LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
16
- 18WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
12
- 30HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
64
- 11DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
70
- 12SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
28
- 14BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM