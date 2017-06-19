Bigted wrote: Patton will be good championship half back. Too slow, takes a lot of wrong options and doesn't organise anyone around him. Not best defender either. He may develop with time but not what we need at moment

Neither was Gale, Williams, Mellor, Fages, Sneyd or Smith when they were coming through, but hands up who'd want them in their team right now. A team HAS to have two half playing together week in week out to allow the team to learn to play around them, get used to their plays, their runs, learn to time their runs to collect their passes.Our half pairings chop and change every week. Patton needs to keep his shirt and find a half to play alongside him and keep him there.Problem is Smith panic bought Brown and now we have a situation where Patton at 6 and Gids at 7 is when our team looks its most dangerous but Brown is on too much money to keep him sat in the stands. If Smith had any balls about him he'd dump Brown into the reserves.