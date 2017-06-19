WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Patton Has To Play

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:29 pm
moving on... wrote:
That must be why we're losing then. Nothing to do with lack of aggression up front or the lack of attacking options from centres and back rowers...

Just Patton and his exaggerated swing.


HA HA HA HA HA The downfall of many a team that, the Exaggerated swing :lol: :lol: :lol:

Re: Patton Has To Play

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:34 pm
moving on... wrote:
That must be why we're losing then. Nothing to do with lack of aggression up front or the lack of attacking options from centres and back rowers...

Just Patton and his exaggerated swing.

This is a thread about Patton isn't it. Hence discussion of Patton.
The best way to predict the future is to create it...

Re: Patton Has To Play

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:01 am
Whether the problem is coaching staff or players the teflon coated bad apples need to be got rid of.

Re: Patton Has To Play

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 6:27 am
gary numan wrote:
No, I've seen him pass to players, just slowly, seems to have an exaggerated swing.

Can't do his golfing any harm.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Patton Has To Play

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:04 am
Patton will be good championship half back. Too slow, takes a lot of wrong options and doesn't organise anyone around him. Not best defender either. He may develop with time but not what we need at moment

Re: Patton Has To Play

Post Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:13 am
Bigted wrote:
Patton will be good championship half back. Too slow, takes a lot of wrong options and doesn't organise anyone around him. Not best defender either. He may develop with time but not what we need at moment


Neither was Gale, Williams, Mellor, Fages, Sneyd or Smith when they were coming through, but hands up who'd want them in their team right now. A team HAS to have two half playing together week in week out to allow the team to learn to play around them, get used to their plays, their runs, learn to time their runs to collect their passes.

Our half pairings chop and change every week. Patton needs to keep his shirt and find a half to play alongside him and keep him there.

Problem is Smith panic bought Brown and now we have a situation where Patton at 6 and Gids at 7 is when our team looks its most dangerous but Brown is on too much money to keep him sat in the stands. If Smith had any balls about him he'd dump Brown into the reserves.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
