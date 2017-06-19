WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Patton Has To Play

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Patton Has To Play

 
Post a reply

Re: Patton Has To Play

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:29 pm
Or thane Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 234
moving on... wrote:
That must be why we're losing then. Nothing to do with lack of aggression up front or the lack of attacking options from centres and back rowers...

Just Patton and his exaggerated swing.


HA HA HA HA HA The downfall of many a team that, the Exaggerated swing :lol: :lol: :lol:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Bing [Bot], Bondo, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, CM Punk, DAG, Geoff, grifter, Hatfield Town Wire, Jimathay, jj86, Johnkendal, karetaker, matt6169, newgroundb4wakey, Or thane, Paul2812, Purplehaze, runningman29, Sandwich Wire, scottty, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, The Riddler, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, wireone, wolfie wales, Yahoo [Bot] and 329 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,3712,03676,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM