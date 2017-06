What's a half supposed to do if he doesn't have a platform to work off? Patton gets the ball and he has 0 options to work with. no ones running or hitting lines for him. I'm not sure what people are expecting him to achieve when he's got naff all to work with.



You could put Thurston in this team and he'd look s***e



Out of every half we've played this season Patton if the only one who looks the part.