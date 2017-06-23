WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to wigan

Re: On to wigan

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 10:34 pm
Another gutsy performance and our unbeaten run continues. Ref was awful but then again Wigan are masters at pushing the rules to make it hard for the ref and are constantly either offside, holding down or feigning to gain pens. Wanes world is not a style of play I ever want to watch but unfortunately they get away with it and gain points from it.
Drawn home and away against the pies so we have their measure and probably should have won both or at least very easily could have.
Really impressed with Hinchy defo MOM for me. Pleased to see Darnall get a go and despite the one drop he did really well. Has often got some good go forward given his size. Murphy is playing better than ever - Mr Reliable and runs back really solidly.
Hope Ridyard isn't too badly injured - seemed to be his shoulder and arm in a sling at the end. What is it about us and HBs this year??
The great escape is still on :ROCKS: 7 points from the last 8 is class and has definitely been earned through sheer desire and enthusiasm.
So on to Salford to avenge our home defeat. COYG :DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE:
Re: On to wigan

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 12:06 am
Hewer is a Championship referee and part time.
He works for BNFL in Cumbria.
Should never have been appointed.
Too slow, he looked unfit in the warm up. Couldn't keep up with the game.
Must be someone missing to give the game to a p/t refefree.
Thought it was a goodish game in awful conditions.

Re: On to wigan

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:38 am
What a surprise.........the ref cost us.........look at our injuries...........the joys of being a lower end team........

Re: On to wigan

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:04 am
Oooh trinity- what an unpleasant surprise- not seen you on here since we've been winning. Good to see wakey have resorted to their only playing a decent half a season plan for the 8s. Looks like you are destined to never finish in the top four of the competition. Still 5th would beat your best ever from a almost decade ago. Shame about that nightmare pass from woody- How's grix going by the way- not so good lately I hear....
