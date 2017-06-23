Another gutsy performance and our unbeaten run continues. Ref was awful but then again Wigan are masters at pushing the rules to make it hard for the ref and are constantly either offside, holding down or feigning to gain pens. Wanes world is not a style of play I ever want to watch but unfortunately they get away with it and gain points from it.Drawn home and away against the pies so we have their measure and probably should have won both or at least very easily could have.Really impressed with Hinchy defo MOM for me. Pleased to see Darnall get a go and despite the one drop he did really well. Has often got some good go forward given his size. Murphy is playing better than ever - Mr Reliable and runs back really solidly.Hope Ridyard isn't too badly injured - seemed to be his shoulder and arm in a sling at the end. What is it about us and HBs this year??The great escape is still on7 points from the last 8 is class and has definitely been earned through sheer desire and enthusiasm.So on to Salford to avenge our home defeat. COYG