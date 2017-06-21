Chetnik wrote: I'd like to see Dan Smith get a good consistent run so we can see what he's got. Always liked him when he was at Wakey but hasn't had an opportunity to prove himself.

Historically you've always sent your players to Wakefield to coach them to a level above they've been playing at shudds, prime examples being Drew, Grix, Wood, George, Snitch, and not to put too finer point on it Craig Huby is now showing the skills you paid good money for, maybe it might be good business for your club if we took Daniel Smith back till the end of the season and coach him to the standard your club does not seem to be able to do.