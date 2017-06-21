WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to wigan

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk On to wigan

 
Post a reply

Re: On to wigan

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:26 am
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6751
Location: Out of the loop
Chetnik wrote:
I'd like to see Dan Smith get a good consistent run so we can see what he's got. Always liked him when he was at Wakey but hasn't had an opportunity to prove himself.

Historically you've always sent your players to Wakefield to coach them to a level above they've been playing at shudds, prime examples being Drew, Grix, Wood, George, Snitch, and not to put too finer point on it Craig Huby is now showing the skills you paid good money for, maybe it might be good business for your club if we took Daniel Smith back till the end of the season and coach him to the standard your club does not seem to be able to do.

Re: On to wigan

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 12:55 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30947
Location: Gods Own County
Aww bless, wakey think they are actually a good team and not just having a staggeringly lucky season

Re: On to wigan

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:34 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6751
Location: Out of the loop
Code13 wrote:
Aww bless, wakey think they are actually a good team and not just having a staggeringly lucky season

That's a staggeringly imaginative mind you possess squire if you think that we have been staggeringly lucky to finish in the top 8 two seasons' on the trot, where as last season you finished bottom and this season your hardly setting SL alight and will do well to escape the middle 8s again, good team or not, I don't think it would be fair to your club for you to draw comparisons between shudds and Wakey.

Re: On to wigan

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:57 pm
Kartboy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 2:32 pm
Posts: 11
chissitt wrote:
That's a staggeringly imaginative mind you possess squire if you think that we have been staggeringly lucky to finish in the top 8 two seasons' on the trot, where as last season you finished bottom and this season your hardly setting SL alight and will do well to escape the middle 8s again, good team or not, I don't think it would be fair to your club for you to draw comparisons between shudds and Wakey.


As soon as the split has happened wakey will go back to their loosing ways. we have had a ridiculous amount of injuries that has crippled us the last 2 seasons we will be back.

Re: On to wigan

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:04 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12865
Location: Huddersfield
back on topic.

shame about obrien being out but leeming being fit is a boost!

mcintosh
mcgillvary
cudjoe
gaskell
murphy

leeming

brough
ridyard

ikahihifo
wakeman

taai
hinchcliffe
ferguson

bench-
roberts
mason
clough
mellor


wood and dickinson to miss out
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: On to wigan

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:15 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12865
Location: Huddersfield
wigan missing tautai and gelling

giants 2/1 under dogs for the win with bookies...
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Chetnik, Kartboy, TBC, Unbeliever and 87 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,589,4261,81076,0484,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM