Think id go:



Darnell

Jerry

Leroy

Gaskell

Murphy (Murphy Gaskell combo was going well on Friday 1st half)



The only problem with Gaskell at centre is his defence can be suspect and we will get tested out wide against Wigan as they score lots of tries out wide.



Brough

Ridyard



Seb

Leeming

Wakeman



Mellor

Ferguson

Hinchliffe



O Brien

Mason/Clough

Taai

Roberts



I think our young blokes are doing extremely well in the 2nd row ...Roberts and Mellor these 2 really could be stars for us for years to come. I think Mellor will be even better next year after a full pre season here. With Bruno due back soon I don't think I would actually recruit 2nd row in off season if Symonds is to leave id like to see us recruit another prop.



If Taai can get back to earlier form at prop it will be great to spell him with Seb.



Im hoping Wigan may have a few sore bodies such as Bateman, Gelling and Tomkins after not playing for so long and then playing with a 6 day turn around.