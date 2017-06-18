We failed with tony smith, can we make it a lucky third with wane.

Catalan play wire- so at least one of those two will get points to creep closer to the top 8. (Widnes play Leigh also)

Another important game IMO. I reckon Three wins will see us safe in the top 8, (four is the mathematical absolute requiremebt but I doubt Catalan /wire will win all their remaining games) we should be targeting our three home games as the ones to win.

Wigan finally have their big names back in the frame- as well as the long termers we have been missing we could be without kruise and Mamo - two players who have been massively influential in our recent wins.

This will be a close, ugly game I reckon.