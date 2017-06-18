WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On to wigan

On to wigan

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:24 am
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7588
We failed with tony smith, can we make it a lucky third with wane.
Catalan play wire- so at least one of those two will get points to creep closer to the top 8. (Widnes play Leigh also)
Another important game IMO. I reckon Three wins will see us safe in the top 8, (four is the mathematical absolute requiremebt but I doubt Catalan /wire will win all their remaining games) we should be targeting our three home games as the ones to win.
Wigan finally have their big names back in the frame- as well as the long termers we have been missing we could be without kruise and Mamo - two players who have been massively influential in our recent wins.
This will be a close, ugly game I reckon.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: On to wigan

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:29 am
Code13
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30943
Location: Gods Own County
Yep a tough game and no mistake, they ground out a win against a very poor Warrington in the cup
Let's hope our injuries aren't as feared and our defence can stand it's ground

If so we can take these 2 points like we should at their place

Re: On to wigan

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:54 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12852
Location: Huddersfield
rankin debut?

taai back?! :lol: :lol:

fingers crossed for mamo and leeming
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

