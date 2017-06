Is now the time to accept we are going to be playing in the middle eights,but instead of persisting with the favourites in the team lets look at who is staying,and the young lads in particular,and play them consistently.Perhaps some of their errors are caused by the constant fear that one mistake will see them dropped again. I think this will then give us time to at least have a stable committed group of players who will be quite capable of securing our future for next season