Re: Hull Ticket site down

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:05 am
PCollinson1990
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 482
Steve0 wrote:
Same for me, what happens if you can't print your tickets off? Can you just show your booking confirmation email to the stewards or ticket office?

I'd hope, probably worth getting there early in case you get the run around for a bit.

Re: Hull Ticket site down

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:06 am
PCollinson1990
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 482
Mrs Barista wrote:
Apologies, misread what you put :D

No problem, hope anyone with ticket issues gets sorted.

Re: Hull Ticket site down

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:32 am
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2605
HullFC Twitter wrote:
SMC have informed us that ticketing systems are down, including online. They're working as quickly as possible to resolve the problem

Re: Hull Ticket site down

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:51 am
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2605
Should be working again now.

Re: Hull Ticket site down

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:39 am
fosdyke99

Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 41
smc couldn't organise a p-ss up in a brewery.

Re: Hull Ticket site down

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:58 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3755
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
we were sold 4 tickets in row A and told there weren't any other tickets together. I was furious, not only were there 4 empty seats at the top of East stand (out the sun0 but there was loads of empty seats in south.
My mum goes to get the tickets for me as I'm not exactly close but I think I'll be ringing up myself in future as that's twice the ticket people have lied about seating availability the last two games we've attended.
Not happy at all frankly.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Beanman, Bombed Out, hull2524, jeffers, knockersbumpMKII, Sheephead, Touchliner, Wardy67, World of Redboy, yorksguy1865 and 169 guests

