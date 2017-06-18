we were sold 4 tickets in row A and told there weren't any other tickets together. I was furious, not only were there 4 empty seats at the top of East stand (out the sun0 but there was loads of empty seats in south.

My mum goes to get the tickets for me as I'm not exactly close but I think I'll be ringing up myself in future as that's twice the ticket people have lied about seating availability the last two games we've attended.

Not happy at all frankly.