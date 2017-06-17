WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:38 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20954
Location: WIGAN
Waney may not think it matters but today shows how vital it is! If Williams misses those first couple from the touchline we're in big trouble and probably go in to get beat.

Full credit to Williams! It's clear he's got the best technique of the part timers who've had a try at it and you can only hope he takes confidence from that today and kicks on.

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:07 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 793
Location: Around the three Sisters
Best kicking I have seen from him yet good on you William's

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:16 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20954
Location: WIGAN
He's certainly got the best technique. I remember watching Jamie Lyon, Paul Scunthorpe and even Sinfield take time to adapt to being first choice kickers. A lot of it is just confidence and getting used to doing it on big games.

Today should really give him a boost.

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:20 pm
Darwen Warrior User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 11, 2003 8:20 pm
Posts: 101
Location: Northwich, Cheshire
Great kicking from George. The first two were way out wide and difficult following tries right in the corner.

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:25 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 547
What a difference a week makes. One thing was evident, since William took it over he has said due to the short turnaround of games he's not been able to put the practice in and was looking forward to the opportunity to put some hours in. It certainly paid off today.

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:45 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:55 am
Posts: 798
NickyKiss wrote:
Waney may not think it matters but today shows how vital it is! If Williams misses those first couple from the touchline we're in big trouble and probably go in to get beat.

Full credit to Williams! It's clear he's got the best technique of the part timers who've had a try at it and you can only hope he takes confidence from that today and kicks on.


What would make you think that Wayne doesn't think it matters?

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:00 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm
Posts: 155
It makes winning a game much easier when your score goes up in 6s instead of in 4s.
Last edited by muttywhitedog on Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:44 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:03 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20954
Location: WIGAN
goobervision wrote:
What would make you think that Wayne doesn't think it matters?


He's said a few times it doesn't stress him and he'll always pick his best 17 players not taking in to account needing a kicker and then see who can do the job from that 17. He under values it IMO but I'm not somebody who bags Wane for the sake of it it and he's earned the right to have that opinion.

I don't agree with it tbh but if somebody like Williams can really develop his skills, he'll take any debate out of it.

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 12:23 pm
tugglesf78 User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3760
Location: The Barton Arms
NickyKiss wrote:
He's said a few times it doesn't stress him and he'll always pick his best 17 players not taking in to account needing a kicker and then see who can do the job from that 17. He under values it IMO but I'm not somebody who bags Wane for the sake of it it and he's earned the right to have that opinion.

I don't agree with it tbh but if somebody like Williams can really develop his skills, he'll take any debate out of it.


Wane may just underplay the sentiment in order to lower the pressures and expectations he has for Williams et all.

I'm sure it matters very much to him but he prefers to allow the kickers to develop.

I could be wrong obviously.
Re: Goal kicking

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:59 pm
Pie Eyed User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 3230
Location: At the match with Aoife on my shoulders
It's also a question of (and I exaggerate this for emphasis):

Would you prefer to carry a good player, who can tackle and create/score tries, but only kicks at 25%

or a great kicker (85%+), who is useless at the rest of the game (misses/ducks out of tackles and is ineffective going forward)?

For me, you have to go with getting the very best PLAYERS on the field, and then figure out who your best kicker is of that bunch.

Let's not forget - Botica was NOT a kicker, until he realised that he was in real danger of losing his place, as he wasn't necessarily the best player in his position either.

That made him decide to put in hundreds of hours, practising kicking, so that the even if he wasn't QUITE as good as the other player(s), he had something extra to offer the team.

That's what we need right now - The guy(s) that will spend hours and hours practising kicking, long after everyone else has gone back to the changing rooms - And it looks like George has decided to be that man.
