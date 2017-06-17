It's also a question of (and I exaggerate this for emphasis):



Would you prefer to carry a good player, who can tackle and create/score tries, but only kicks at 25%



or a great kicker (85%+), who is useless at the rest of the game (misses/ducks out of tackles and is ineffective going forward)?



For me, you have to go with getting the very best PLAYERS on the field, and then figure out who your best kicker is of that bunch.



Let's not forget - Botica was NOT a kicker, until he realised that he was in real danger of losing his place, as he wasn't necessarily the best player in his position either.



That made him decide to put in hundreds of hours, practising kicking, so that the even if he wasn't QUITE as good as the other player(s), he had something extra to offer the team.



That's what we need right now - The guy(s) that will spend hours and hours practising kicking, long after everyone else has gone back to the changing rooms - And it looks like George has decided to be that man.