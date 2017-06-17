Darwen Warrior

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sat Oct 11, 2003 8:20 pm

Posts: 101

Location: Northwich, Cheshire



Great kicking from George. The first two were way out wide and difficult following tries right in the corner.



Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm

Posts: 547

What a difference a week makes. One thing was evident, since William took it over he has said due to the short turnaround of games he's not been able to put the practice in and was looking forward to the opportunity to put some hours in. It certainly paid off today.



Joined: Thu Aug 05, 2010 6:55 am

Posts: 798

NickyKiss wrote: Waney may not think it matters but today shows how vital it is! If Williams misses those first couple from the touchline we're in big trouble and probably go in to get beat.



Full credit to Williams! It's clear he's got the best technique of the part timers who've had a try at it and you can only hope he takes confidence from that today and kicks on.



What would make you think that Wayne doesn't think it matters?



Joined: Sat Aug 31, 2013 10:52 pm

Posts: 155

It makes winning a game much easier when your score goes up in 6s instead of in 4s.

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20953

Location: WIGAN

goobervision wrote: What would make you think that Wayne doesn't think it matters?



He's said a few times it doesn't stress him and he'll always pick his best 17 players not taking in to account needing a kicker and then see who can do the job from that 17. He under values it IMO but I'm not somebody who bags Wane for the sake of it it and he's earned the right to have that opinion.



I don't agree with it tbh but if somebody like Williams can really develop his skills, he'll take any debate out of it. He's said a few times it doesn't stress him and he'll always pick his best 17 players not taking in to account needing a kicker and then see who can do the job from that 17. He under values it IMO but I'm not somebody who bags Wane for the sake of it it and he's earned the right to have that opinion.I don't agree with it tbh but if somebody like Williams can really develop his skills, he'll take any debate out of it. tugglesf78

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm

Posts: 3760

Location: The Barton Arms

NickyKiss wrote: He's said a few times it doesn't stress him and he'll always pick his best 17 players not taking in to account needing a kicker and then see who can do the job from that 17. He under values it IMO but I'm not somebody who bags Wane for the sake of it it and he's earned the right to have that opinion.



I don't agree with it tbh but if somebody like Williams can really develop his skills, he'll take any debate out of it.



Wane may just underplay the sentiment in order to lower the pressures and expectations he has for Williams et all.



I'm sure it matters very much to him but he prefers to allow the kickers to develop.



I could be wrong obviously. Wane may just underplay the sentiment in order to lower the pressures and expectations he has for Williams et all.I'm sure it matters very much to him but he prefers to allow the kickers to develop.I could be wrong obviously. What's the rumpus, Tom?



Pemps wrote: I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".



Wigan Peer wrote: I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines...





Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm

