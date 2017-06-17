Waney may not think it matters but today shows how vital it is! If Williams misses those first couple from the touchline we're in big trouble and probably go in to get beat.
Full credit to Williams! It's clear he's got the best technique of the part timers who've had a try at it and you can only hope he takes confidence from that today and kicks on.
Full credit to Williams! It's clear he's got the best technique of the part timers who've had a try at it and you can only hope he takes confidence from that today and kicks on.