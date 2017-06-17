WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Goal kicking

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Goal kicking

 
Post a reply

Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:38 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20952
Location: WIGAN
Waney may not think it matters but today shows how vital it is! If Williams misses those first couple from the touchline we're in big trouble and probably go in to get beat.

Full credit to Williams! It's clear he's got the best technique of the part timers who've had a try at it and you can only hope he takes confidence from that today and kicks on.

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:07 pm
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 793
Location: Around the three Sisters
Best kicking I have seen from him yet good on you William's

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:16 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20952
Location: WIGAN
He's certainly got the best technique. I remember watching Jamie Lyon, Paul Scunthorpe and even Sinfield take time to adapt to being first choice kickers. A lot of it is just confidence and getting used to doing it on big games.

Today should really give him a boost.

Re: Goal kicking

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:20 pm
Darwen Warrior User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Oct 11, 2003 8:20 pm
Posts: 100
Location: Northwich, Cheshire
Great kicking from George. The first two were way out wide and difficult following tries right in the corner.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, ChrisA, Darwen Warrior, dickyflourbag, endoman, Frosties., Geoff, Mash Butty, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Robbo, the wrestler, Trainman, WARRIOR5, Ziggy Stardust and 254 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,3842,01276,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
23
- 22NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
24
- 22WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
26
- 27WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
16
- 36LONDON  
 FT 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
28
- 4CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM