Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:50 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4360
Location: Carcassonne, France
Anthony Gigot is a Catalans and Super League star. His name is pronounced "ZHEE-GO" not "GEE-ZHO" as Phillip Clarke would have it.

Clarke's fellow commentators on Sky have no problem with the correct pronunciation. Yet Clarke sits alongside them and still cannot make the correct pronunciation. What is Clarke's problem?
Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:20 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11388
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
I'm surprised you can't recognise his problem he's an idiot.
Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:00 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 410
Location: derbyshire
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Anthony Gigot is a Catalans and Super League star. His name is pronounced "ZHEE-GO" not "GEE-ZHO" as Phillip Clarke would have it.

Clarke's fellow commentators on Sky have no problem with the correct pronunciation. Yet Clarke sits alongside them and still cannot make the correct pronunciation. What is Clarke's problem?


I think Calamitous Catalans have more problems than some clown on Sky not being able to pronounce their full backs name!

Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:05 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5955
Clarke can't pronounce anything properly. He has a Lancashire accent.
Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:03 pm
King Street Cat User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2765
Location: WF4
Maybe Philip Clarke would be asking why you spell his name with double l.
Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:34 pm
Willzay User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6385
The rate at which Catalans are deteriorating he might not have to come next season.

Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:27 pm
Salford red all over User avatar
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2911
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
Clearwing wrote:
Clarke can't pronounce anything properly. He has a Lancashire accent.



As opposed to yorkshire
won for one
toe for two
fouer for four
twenti for twenty
forti for forty
kirk for a popular cola drink
revers for rovers
yow for you

etc etc etc....... :lol: :wink:
Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:31 am
ryano User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2816
Salford red all over wrote:
As opposed to yorkshire
won for one
toe for two
fouer for four
twenti for twenty
forti for forty
kirk for a popular cola drink
revers for rovers
yow for you

etc etc etc....... :lol: :wink:


I think you're mixing your dialects there a bit pal. No one says "toe" We say "fot-ti"". "kirk" is Geordie and "yow" is Brummie. Apart from that it's spot on. Anyway I'm off out in the "sunshiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiine"
Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:39 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 550
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Anthony Gigot is a Catalans and Super League star. His name is pronounced "ZHEE-GO" not "GEE-ZHO" as Phillip Clarke would have it.

Clarke's fellow commentators on Sky have no problem with the correct pronunciation. Yet Clarke sits alongside them and still cannot make the correct pronunciation. What is Clarke's problem?



How ironic.

Your username here is Jean Capdouze, yet most call you an absolute male appendage

Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:56 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13913
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
I think you should boycott any form of RL (including attending matches, viewing matches on TV and posting on RL related internet forums) until Philip Clarke see's the error of his ways and issues you with an apology
