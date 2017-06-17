Anthony Gigot is a Catalans and Super League star. His name is pronounced "ZHEE-GO" not "GEE-ZHO" as Phillip Clarke would have it.
Clarke's fellow commentators on Sky have no problem with the correct pronunciation. Yet Clarke sits alongside them and still cannot make the correct pronunciation. What is Clarke's problem?
Clarke's fellow commentators on Sky have no problem with the correct pronunciation. Yet Clarke sits alongside them and still cannot make the correct pronunciation. What is Clarke's problem?