WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

 
Post a reply

Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:50 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4360
Location: Carcassonne, France
Anthony Gigot is a Catalans and Super League star. His name is pronounced "ZHEE-GO" not "GEE-ZHO" as Phillip Clarke would have it.

Clarke's fellow commentators on Sky have no problem with the correct pronunciation. Yet Clarke sits alongside them and still cannot make the correct pronunciation. What is Clarke's problem?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:20 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11385
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
I'm surprised you can't recognise his problem he's an idiot.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:00 pm
caslad75 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009 12:15 am
Posts: 410
Location: derbyshire
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Anthony Gigot is a Catalans and Super League star. His name is pronounced "ZHEE-GO" not "GEE-ZHO" as Phillip Clarke would have it.

Clarke's fellow commentators on Sky have no problem with the correct pronunciation. Yet Clarke sits alongside them and still cannot make the correct pronunciation. What is Clarke's problem?


I think Calamitous Catalans have more problems than some clown on Sky not being able to pronounce their full backs name!

Re: Why can't Phillip Clarke pronounce "Gigot?"

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:05 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5952
Clarke can't pronounce anything properly. He has a Lancashire accent.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bearded, caslad75, Faxtastic123, JEAN CAPDOUZE, King Street Cat, Paddyfc, proper-shaped-balls, sanjunien, Towns88, Wildthing and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,3812,00276,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
23
- 22NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
24
- 22WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
26
- 27WIGAN
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
16
- 36LONDON  
 NOW 
Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
18
- 4CELTIC  
Latest
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM