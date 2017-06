morrisseyisawire wrote: And what point to prove would that be?



We were unlucky? We were robbed? We battled against massive odds?



No. The time for proving anyone wrong for this team and the management has long passed. They've been found out and all we can hope is they muddle through and scrape enough points to ensure this season isn't the worst in our history.

Yeah I know. I mean a point to prove in terms of "we are not easy beats anymore, we have a bit of grit even if we are not coached well". I've resigned myself to the fact we are stuck with Agar and Smith so I am trying to find some positive. Clearly the players today fancied a trip to Wembley more than they fancied winning the last 4 games.