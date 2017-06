Wires71 wrote: Will we come back from our narrow defeat with a point to prove and win handsomely or have the cup loss hangover?



I hope the lads can kick on and win the next 5 games so they can at least say they gave themselves the best chance.

I hope the former but like today I don't think that it will be enough to make top 8 I don't think Huddersfield winning helped our cause.However, I think it will set us up for a run in the middle 8's and before anyone starts it isn't ideal/good enough but imagine going into the next phase with a continuation of defeats.....a nightmare that may happen yet