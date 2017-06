rubber duckie wrote: Not unless your in a uniform career apparently.

The offer in The Warrington Guardian was for anyone to cut out a voucher and take it to the club shop for a ticket into the West Stand. Of course you needed to buy the paper.The armed forces & emergency services offer is in addition to that. They just present their ID at the club shop.Yet again we have a clash when thousands of armed forces will be at Crosfields instead. Should have put the kick off later.