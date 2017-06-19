WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Wigan.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Today's game v Wigan.

 
Post a reply

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:43 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1290
The Radio 5 Live commentary said that the referee took advice (from video ref/touch judge) and judged the Wigan player took the ball over the dead ball line, hence goaline dropout rather than the 20m dropout had the penalty gone dead.

No idea if the video looks that way, but that's how they described it to the listeners.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:03 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3113
Location: newton-le-willows
I see, a subtle difference.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:31 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8737
Attendance 7,304 compared to 13,105 for the same game in 2011. A worrying decline.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:38 am
mikej Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 05, 2010 8:38 am
Posts: 2811
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
Was standing outside the field of play when the ball was kicked but jumped to catch it and his feet landed inside the field of play when he caught it . Ref got it wrong


If he was stood outside of the field of play and jumped from outside the field of play, ref got it right.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:11 am
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 900
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
i stand corrected , although his feet were never outside the field of play while he was in possession of the ball.

Regards , EW
Regards , EW

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:06 am
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1290
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
i stand corrected , although his feet were never outside the field of play while he was in possession of the ball.

Regards , EW


Isnt the point that his feet were never in the field of play, when he touched the ball ? i.e. if he jumped from outside the field of play and gathered the ball before his feet hit the ground (in field) then he's still deemed to be outside the field of play and touched the ball 'dead' ?

Its the opposite to one of the Burgess tries, where his body was outside the field of play when he touched down, but because he grounded the ball before his body hit the floor he was still in field, hence try correctly awarded.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:58 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 379
Wires71 wrote:
Attendance 7,304 compared to 13,105 for the same game in 2011. A worrying decline.


7304 for a cup ¼ final against Wigan tells you all you need to know

Heaven knows what the crowd will be on Saturday v Cats, and also against London in middle 8's
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, bbfc00, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gaz3376, Hatfield Town Wire, HOOF HEARTED, Jimathay, mailman, marshman777, moving on..., Nothus, NtW, Philth, Purplehaze, Refnom95, runningman29, Sandwich Wire, shinymcshine, silver2, Smiffy27, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico, Vespid_Wire, Who are ya!!, Wiredeano, WWRLFC78 and 424 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,2132,29776,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM