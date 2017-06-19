Edinburgh Warrior wrote: i stand corrected , although his feet were never outside the field of play while he was in possession of the ball.



Regards , EW

Isnt the point that his feet were never in the field of play, when he touched the ball ? i.e. if he jumped from outside the field of play and gathered the ball before his feet hit the ground (in field) then he's still deemed to be outside the field of play and touched the ball 'dead' ?Its the opposite to one of the Burgess tries, where his body was outside the field of play when he touched down, but because he grounded the ball before his body hit the floor he was still in field, hence try correctly awarded.