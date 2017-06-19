|
The Radio 5 Live commentary said that the referee took advice (from video ref/touch judge) and judged the Wigan player took the ball over the dead ball line, hence goaline dropout rather than the 20m dropout had the penalty gone dead.
No idea if the video looks that way, but that's how they described it to the listeners.
I see, a subtle difference.
Attendance 7,304 compared to 13,105 for the same game in 2011. A worrying decline.
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
Was standing outside the field of play when the ball was kicked but jumped to catch it and his feet landed inside the field of play when he caught it . Ref got it wrong
If he was stood outside of the field of play and jumped from outside the field of play, ref got it right.
i stand corrected , although his feet were never outside the field of play while he was in possession of the ball.
Regards , EW
Edinburgh Warrior wrote:
i stand corrected , although his feet were never outside the field of play while he was in possession of the ball.
Regards , EW
Isnt the point that his feet were never in the field of play, when he touched the ball ? i.e. if he jumped from outside the field of play and gathered the ball before his feet hit the ground (in field) then he's still deemed to be outside the field of play and touched the ball 'dead' ?
Its the opposite to one of the Burgess tries, where his body was outside the field of play when he touched down, but because he grounded the ball before his body hit the floor he was still in field, hence try correctly awarded.
Wires71 wrote:
Attendance 7,304 compared to 13,105 for the same game in 2011. A worrying decline.
7304 for a cup ¼ final against Wigan tells you all you need to know
Heaven knows what the crowd will be on Saturday v Cats, and also against London in middle 8's
