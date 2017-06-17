|
Joined: Mon May 23, 2016 7:12 pm
Posts: 23
Unlucky guys but when you watch the re-run check the Wigan defensive line when Cooper plays the ball...
I counted 6 offside
Best of luck with the rest of the season
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:05 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3117
Location: warrington
Well the money you have now saved on a possible trip to Wembley to watch Cas rip it up, you can have a weekend in Rhyl
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:09 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3117
Location: warrington
Warrington head coach Tony Smith:
"We were very close in a couple of ways but I suppose when you look back over the game a few of those errors have cost us.
Ive no idea what the first part of that means.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:12 pm
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8091
We were at home and always chasing the game so I don't except what Smith says...I was harsh on Patton...I take it back...however...
Agar out!
once a wire always a wire
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:26 pm
Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 67
I counted at least half a dozen times where the first receiver took the ball completely flat and stood still looking for options. Where are the runners? 95% of the time we look horrifically predictable. The 5% of the time that we actually link up/movery a set structure, we look good. Playing off the cuff is all well and good, but if you have no support, it's useless.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:29 pm
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8727
Yeah he could have stood 4 yards back to mitigate. Just experience. No complaints.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:39 pm
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts:
3109
Location:
newton-le-willows
I thought we looked at our best today when Julien, Savelio ,Cooper ,Wilde & Philbin were on together.Otherwise too much gifted ball again making life hard in defence.
As for the kick ,maybe a kick to touch would have been a better choice ,but in a s**t or bust situation someone has to make the decision & at least we won't get stuffed at Wembley .
By the way got a parking ticket in a gateway on Bewsey Road.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:42 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5551
Location: South Stand.....bored
WE BLEW IT. BIG STYLE.
Against a side who were in as bad form as us, and players not match fit. Ffs, some of them have not played in MONTHS.
Umpteen handling errors and penalties, clueless halves, brainfarts from minute one. Barely a set move to be seen. Just aimless dross.
Let's not blame the ref for the forward pass. We got what we deserved. Nowt.
We're a shambles.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
