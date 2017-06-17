WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Wigan.

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Today's game v Wigan.

 
Post a reply

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:38 pm
matt_wire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 388
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
Our attack is woeful! Totally clueless with ball in hand. A lucky kick gets us a try but totally flatters us. Dreadful crowd too. Nobody cares anymore.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:38 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2669
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Good try. Still playing crap though.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:38 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8719
Superb Atkins try. We needed to score next.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:39 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8719
But the errors keep on coming

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:42 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2669
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Looking better now. Keep hold of the ball & no silly errors.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:43 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8080
Just keep kicking.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:43 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 585
We've strung together more than 2 passes a handful of times

And thank god for Atkins !!!

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:43 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2669
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Lovely kick from Patton

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:45 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2669
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
12 -12 . We don't deserve that score.

Re: Today's game v Wigan.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:45 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8719
King is poop,
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, Bal, Bigted, Budgiezilla, Builth Wells Wire, caslad75, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Fourpointtry, Google [Bot], Hashman, jj86, karetaker, leslie boyd, matt_wire, Medwaywhite365, morrisseyisawire, NtW, rubber duckie, Smith's Brolly, TheButcher and 220 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,2341,41076,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
23
- 22NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
24
- 22WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM