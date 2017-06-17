WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Theresa May of referees....

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk The Theresa May of referees....

 
Post a reply

The Theresa May of referees....

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:00 am
fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1017
The number of times I've seen Child send Brough to the bin, or Wardle off for a high tackle and sprint 50 yards to do it..

Three incidents he bottled last night

Wilkin delaying the tap 20

Percival on Kruise

Punch late on gave a penalty when 10 mins is supposed to be mandatory

Getting one wrong fine..... but three should be at Gloucester All Golds next week !!

Strong and stable no weak and wobbly !!

Re: The Theresa May of referees....

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:08 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7583
I reckon he would have sent wilkin if brough hadn't reacted how he did. It was an OTT reaction.
If roberts had retaliated they both would have been sent. Oli just laughed and bent down to play the ball- superb reaction! Other way round and Percy would have gone down and rolled around
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 456, Chetnik, fartown since 1961, HuddsRL5, jools, nolano87, TBC, thepimp007 and 134 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,1161,64376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
 NOW 
Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
Postponed
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM