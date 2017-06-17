The number of times I've seen Child send Brough to the bin, or Wardle off for a high tackle and sprint 50 yards to do it..
Three incidents he bottled last night
Wilkin delaying the tap 20
Percival on Kruise
Punch late on gave a penalty when 10 mins is supposed to be mandatory
Getting one wrong fine..... but three should be at Gloucester All Golds next week !!
Strong and stable no weak and wobbly !!
