WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gaskell

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Gaskell

 
Post a reply

Gaskell

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:53 am
fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1017
There seem to be a lot of people cribbing the guy but in context of last nights game he made three telling contributions....

Brave dive for ball when Saints kicked forward and he took a knock for it when the looked likely to score.

Drove ball in play before OBrien try and took a lot of stopping

Scored winning try

Yeah he's not a full back but has the knack of making plays that matter and ones that win and draw games but some folk are never satisfied ....

Re: Gaskell

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:05 am
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7590
I'm happy with Gaskell's contributions so far.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Gaskell

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:17 am
Chetnik Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 321
I didn't know anyone had a bad word to say about Gaskell...?

Done more than enough for me. Never let anyone down and hasn't had the chance to stick to a consistent position. He's playing like a utility and filling as and where needed. Probably quite a touch job to perform when asked. If he can have 2 to 3 positive plays per game then he's doing a good job for me.

Re: Gaskell

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:23 am
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1010
I've been impressed with Gaskell overall. He can sometimes get run around, but he has been brilliant for us in attack and he slots in the 1/4/7 seamlessly.

Also impressed with Ridyard, gives us a bit of extra control with his kicking game and organisation.

Things are finally looking up!!

Re: Gaskell

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:46 am
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12852
Location: Huddersfield
no problems with gaskell for me either, shows his quality at times and very versatile

its the bulls fans that com out of the woodwork when hes injured or when we lose and say ' oh thats what you get when you sign championship players''
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Gaskell

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 11:03 am
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14667
Location: Overlooking the Canal
As with others i've been happy with his contribution, has been steady and shown a few glimpses of class, can play all over and is a good squad member.
I too can't recall anyone having anything negative to say about him.
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

//adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Gaskell

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 12:15 pm
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1132
GIANT DAZ wrote:
As with others i've been happy with his contribution, has been steady and shown a few glimpses of class, can play all over and is a good squad member.
I too can't recall anyone having anything negative to say about him.


Agree with that , i think most people thought he was the pick of the older players that came from Bradford. I have to say i was disappointed in some of them as signings but they are proving me wrong " I'm happy to say " Clough for example doesn't get a lot of praise and it's understandable with Ikky playing like he is, but Clough gets through some work on the quiet, and Ferguson is looking more like he did when he was with us before. Maybe RS has found the formula.

It's quite noticeable how the crowd get behind them when they perform as they did last night and that must be worth something when they are a bit under pressure, which in turn get's them responding.

It shows that a lot of this game is about attitude, and at the moment that is spot on, they will fancy their chances next week, Play the same again and they have every chance

Re: Gaskell

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:24 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30943
Location: Gods Own County
Absolutely

When the team play with positivity the crowd back them, when they look uninterested the crowd can tell
The ever fickle mob

Re: Gaskell

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:20 pm
Waterloo Winger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 09, 2016 1:34 pm
Posts: 9
I think Gaskell has done a good job for the team wherever he has played.Also Clough has done a steady job for us people were knocking him before he even put a shirt on but for me he has done the unnoticed work and made good yards and tackles every time he has played. Fergie is also a good addition to our squad he was great when we had him before and he is doing a job for us now.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 456, Jo Jumbuck, Trinity_13, Waterloo Winger and 91 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,7512,40076,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 32GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 52NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
24
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
45
- 26LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
32
- 24CASTLEFORD
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
Kick Off Delayed LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
16
- 18WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
12
- 30HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
64
- 11DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
70
- 12SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
28
- 14BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM