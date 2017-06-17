fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm

Posts: 1017



There seem to be a lot of people cribbing the guy but in context of last nights game he made three telling contributions....



Brave dive for ball when Saints kicked forward and he took a knock for it when the looked likely to score.



Drove ball in play before OBrien try and took a lot of stopping



Scored winning try



Yeah he's not a full back but has the knack of making plays that matter and ones that win and draw games but some folk are never satisfied .... jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7590

I'm happy with Gaskell's contributions so far. the future's bright the future's claret and gold Chetnik Strong-running second rower



Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm

Posts: 321

I didn't know anyone had a bad word to say about Gaskell...?



Done more than enough for me. Never let anyone down and hasn't had the chance to stick to a consistent position. He's playing like a utility and filling as and where needed. Probably quite a touch job to perform when asked. If he can have 2 to 3 positive plays per game then he's doing a good job for me. HuddsRL5

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am

Posts: 1010

I've been impressed with Gaskell overall. He can sometimes get run around, but he has been brilliant for us in attack and he slots in the 1/4/7 seamlessly.



Also impressed with Ridyard, gives us a bit of extra control with his kicking game and organisation.



Things are finally looking up!! brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 12852

Location: Huddersfield

no problems with gaskell for me either, shows his quality at times and very versatile



its the bulls fans that com out of the woodwork when hes injured or when we lose and say ' oh thats what you get when you sign championship players'' HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE GIANT DAZ

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm

Posts: 14667

Location: Overlooking the Canal



Website

As with others i've been happy with his contribution, has been steady and shown a few glimpses of class, can play all over and is a good squad member.

I too can't recall anyone having anything negative to say about him.

"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"



//adf.ly/1gMQkx



Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army .... Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm

Posts: 1132

GIANT DAZ wrote: As with others i've been happy with his contribution, has been steady and shown a few glimpses of class, can play all over and is a good squad member.

I too can't recall anyone having anything negative to say about him.



Agree with that , i think most people thought he was the pick of the older players that came from Bradford. I have to say i was disappointed in some of them as signings but they are proving me wrong " I'm happy to say " Clough for example doesn't get a lot of praise and it's understandable with Ikky playing like he is, but Clough gets through some work on the quiet, and Ferguson is looking more like he did when he was with us before. Maybe RS has found the formula.



It's quite noticeable how the crowd get behind them when they perform as they did last night and that must be worth something when they are a bit under pressure, which in turn get's them responding.



Agree with that , i think most people thought he was the pick of the older players that came from Bradford. I have to say i was disappointed in some of them as signings but they are proving me wrong " I'm happy to say " Clough for example doesn't get a lot of praise and it's understandable with Ikky playing like he is, but Clough gets through some work on the quiet, and Ferguson is looking more like he did when he was with us before. Maybe RS has found the formula.

It's quite noticeable how the crowd get behind them when they perform as they did last night and that must be worth something when they are a bit under pressure, which in turn get's them responding.

It shows that a lot of this game is about attitude, and at the moment that is spot on, they will fancy their chances next week, Play the same again and they have every chance



Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am

Posts: 30943

Location: Gods Own County

Absolutely



When the team play with positivity the crowd back them, when they look uninterested the crowd can tell

The ever fickle mob Waterloo Winger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 09, 2016 1:34 pm

Posts: 9

