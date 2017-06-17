There seem to be a lot of people cribbing the guy but in context of last nights game he made three telling contributions....
Brave dive for ball when Saints kicked forward and he took a knock for it when the looked likely to score.
Drove ball in play before OBrien try and took a lot of stopping
Scored winning try
Yeah he's not a full back but has the knack of making plays that matter and ones that win and draw games but some folk are never satisfied ....
