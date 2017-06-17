GIANT DAZ wrote: As with others i've been happy with his contribution, has been steady and shown a few glimpses of class, can play all over and is a good squad member.

I too can't recall anyone having anything negative to say about him.

Agree with that , i think most people thought he was the pick of the older players that came from Bradford. I have to say i was disappointed in some of them as signings but they are proving me wrong " I'm happy to say " Clough for example doesn't get a lot of praise and it's understandable with Ikky playing like he is, but Clough gets through some work on the quiet, and Ferguson is looking more like he did when he was with us before. Maybe RS has found the formula.It's quite noticeable how the crowd get behind them when they perform as they did last night and that must be worth something when they are a bit under pressure, which in turn get's them responding.It shows that a lot of this game is about attitude, and at the moment that is spot on, they will fancy their chances next week, Play the same again and they have every chance