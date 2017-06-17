There seem to be a lot of people cribbing the guy but in context of last nights game he made three telling contributions....



Brave dive for ball when Saints kicked forward and he took a knock for it when the looked likely to score.



Drove ball in play before OBrien try and took a lot of stopping



Scored winning try



Yeah he's not a full back but has the knack of making plays that matter and ones that win and draw games but some folk are never satisfied ....