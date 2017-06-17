Hi,
Just wondering if anyone could give us a bit of info on the closest place to park near the ground today? My dads struggling with his mobility at the minute so we could do with getting as close as possible. Is the Tesco a no go? We usually park down towards McDonalds down a side street but it's a decent walk (he struggled with a similar distance at Leigh last week).
Any answers would be much appreciated.
