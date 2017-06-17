|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20945
Location: WIGAN
|
Hi,
Just wondering if anyone could give us a bit of info on the closest place to park near the ground today? My dads struggling with his mobility at the minute so we could do with getting as close as possible. Is the Tesco a no go? We usually park down towards McDonalds down a side street but it's a decent walk (he struggled with a similar distance at Leigh last week).
Any answers would be much appreciated.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:11 am
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 144
|
There's a car park on Dallam Lane opposite the enterance to Tesco, they charge £4. Think it might be Dallam Court? Only a few minute walk to the West Stand and not much further away then parking in Tesco, not that I'd advise that anyway.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:17 am
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20945
Location: WIGAN
|
DAG wrote:
There's a car park on Dallam Lane opposite the enterance to Tesco, they charge £4. Think it might be Dallam Court? Only a few minute walk to the West Stand and not much further away then parking in Tesco, not that I'd advise that anyway.
That sounds just the job.
Thanks mate.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:34 am
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 144
|
|
|