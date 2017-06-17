WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A bit of info needed

A bit of info needed

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:09 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Hi,

Just wondering if anyone could give us a bit of info on the closest place to park near the ground today? My dads struggling with his mobility at the minute so we could do with getting as close as possible. Is the Tesco a no go? We usually park down towards McDonalds down a side street but it's a decent walk (he struggled with a similar distance at Leigh last week).

Any answers would be much appreciated.

Re: A bit of info needed

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:11 am
DAG User avatar
There's a car park on Dallam Lane opposite the enterance to Tesco, they charge £4. Think it might be Dallam Court? Only a few minute walk to the West Stand and not much further away then parking in Tesco, not that I'd advise that anyway.
Re: A bit of info needed

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:17 am
NickyKiss User avatar
DAG wrote:
There's a car park on Dallam Lane opposite the enterance to Tesco, they charge £4. Think it might be Dallam Court? Only a few minute walk to the West Stand and not much further away then parking in Tesco, not that I'd advise that anyway.



That sounds just the job.

Thanks mate.

Re: A bit of info needed

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:34 am
DAG User avatar
No worries.
