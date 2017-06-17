jools

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm

Posts: 7587



A satisfying win.

Seb led the way with his (controlled) aggression, (but I did feel sorry for regan grace), and got MOM for his efforts. When Rapira left the pitch at the end of his second stint you could see he had given everything. 35 tackles, 131 metres for 8.2 metres a carry are impressive stats.

Kruise is a very smart player- lots of subtle movements he makes that make a difference. Hope Percival hasn't broken his jaw as rumoured- how he stayed on the pitch following that channel is beyond me. Child has absolutely no bottle with decisions of that kind.

Brough almost, almost, cost us again. I reckon if he hadn't have reacted as he did towards wilkin, child would have sent wilkin off- as it's the kind of safe card child would give. the future's bright the future's claret and gold brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 12849

Location: Huddersfield





we were out on our feet, saints had a days extra rest and we had previously been to catalans and played in 30 degree heat. not to mention losing mamo and leeming



huge win



the crowd played their part too, getting right behind the lads when we knew they were struggling



300+ more there than warrington game on the sunday too. brilliant win, totally different to the last two wins, showed massive effort and desire to get that win.we were out on our feet, saints had a days extra rest and we had previously been to catalans and played in 30 degree heat. not to mention losing mamo and leeminghuge winthe crowd played their part too, getting right behind the lads when we knew they were struggling300+ more there than warrington game on the sunday too. HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE brearley84

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm

Posts: 12849

Location: Huddersfield

yes lets hope leeming is ok, that was about the 5th high shot from saints in the game! takes a poss broken jaw just to get a penalty from child.



yes thought brough was going to cost us again with his discipline.



people now seeing why we brought ridyard to the club................ HUDDERSFIELD

-

THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE Unbeliever

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2012 3:54 pm

Posts: 471

Location: Huddersfield

brearley84 wrote: yes lets hope leeming is ok, that was about the 5th high shot from saints in the game! takes a poss broken jaw just to get a penalty from child.



yes thought brough was going to cost us again with his discipline.



people now seeing why we brought ridyard to the club................



Must have been watching a different game. Even the 'incident' referred to was ridiculously low key. The only thing 'Broughy' that stood out was his leading by example in defence. Must have been watching a different game. Even the 'incident' referred to was ridiculously low key. The only thing 'Broughy' that stood out was his leading by example in defence. Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger



Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm

Posts: 1132

Unbeliever wrote: Must have been watching a different game. Even the 'incident' referred to was ridiculously low key. The only thing 'Broughy' that stood out was his leading by example in defence.



Brough might lose his cool at times but you can't fault his tackling. Brough might lose his cool at times but you can't fault his tackling. Code13 100% League Network



Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am

Posts: 30943

Location: Gods Own County

He very much kept his cool after a call by child's for us to drop out, when it was clear the saints attacking player had touched the ball before it had gone dead Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Code13, devoniangiant, GiantMisterE, jools and 109 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 6 posts • Page 1 of 1 Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,587,546 1,846 76,040 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sun : 07:00 NRL PARRAMATTA v ST GEORGE TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v GLOUC Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v NEWCASTLE Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH1 KEIGHLEY v LONDON Sun : 15:00 CC2017 HULL FC v CASTLEFORD TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v TORONTO TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 YORK v WHITEHAVEN Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH HULL KR v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v SHEFFIELD Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BRADFORD ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























