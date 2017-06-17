A satisfying win.

Seb led the way with his (controlled) aggression, (but I did feel sorry for regan grace), and got MOM for his efforts. When Rapira left the pitch at the end of his second stint you could see he had given everything. 35 tackles, 131 metres for 8.2 metres a carry are impressive stats.

Kruise is a very smart player- lots of subtle movements he makes that make a difference. Hope Percival hasn't broken his jaw as rumoured- how he stayed on the pitch following that channel is beyond me. Child has absolutely no bottle with decisions of that kind.

Brough almost, almost, cost us again. I reckon if he hadn't have reacted as he did towards wilkin, child would have sent wilkin off- as it's the kind of safe card child would give.